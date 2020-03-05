BROCKVILLE -- The 1000 Islands Regatta will be back on the waters of the St. Lawrence River in Brockville this summer.

Organizers have announced the regatta will return June 27 and 28 after reaching a deal to continue the partnership with the Hydroplane Racing League.

In January, the 1000 Islands Regatta committee said it was “unable to come to a financial agreement with The Hydroplane Racing League for the 2020 season.”

But this week, the committee announced a deal has been reached to continue the partnership.

Over 60 teams are expected to compete in the hydroplane racing show, including four local drivers – Kent Henderson, Steve Armstrong, Tyler Kaddatz and Owen Henderson.

The 1000 Islands Regatta in Brockville is one of nine race sites on The Hydroplane Racing League calendar for 2020.

Last year, a driver participating in the 1000 Islands Regatta in Brockville was killed in a crash during the race on June 30. The regatta was shut down for the day after the crash.