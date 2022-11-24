Hydro scammers target Renfrew County seniors

Police in Renfrew County are warning people of a new hydro-related fraud scheme that targets seniors.

Last week, an elderly couple from Burnstown, Ont. received a call from a man claiming he worked for the Ontario Electric Support Program and that he could help reduce their hydro bill, OPP said in a news release.

He asked to come to their home to speak with them. Soon afterwards, two men in their 30s arrived claiming to be OESP employees.

The men weren't wearing uniforms or driving a company car, and they didn't provide any documentation proving their employment.

Police say the scammers convinced the couple to pay an amount of cash and got their personal information, including a Social Insurance Number.

After they left, the couple got worried and called the OESP, who confirmed it was a scam and this type of fraud had been tried several times.

"Renfrew OPP is urging the community to protect themselves from falling victim to these scammers," police said.

The scams are designed to lure you into giving your personal information. Police say you should always verify that the call is legitimate by doing your research into the agency calling and don't be afraid to say no.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.