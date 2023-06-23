Hydro Ottawa workers will be in a legal strike position on Wednesday

Hydro Ottawa says it has a contingency plan to place to continue to provide hydro to customers, in the event of a possible strike next week by its workers.

Employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will be in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Hydro Ottawa says the utility has "provided its employees with a fair and very competitive offer which exceeds industry norms."

Hydro Ottawa says a revised offer was presented to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on Thursday for review.

"Hydro Ottawa remains committed to negotiating in good faith towards a responsible deal for both our employees and our customers," a spokesperson for Hydro Ottawa said Friday.

"We have maintained open lines of communication with the union throughout this process. We will continue to work together to reach a resolution while maintaining our focus on delivering safe and reliable electricity to the communities we serve."

The contract for Hydro Ottawa employees expired on March 31, 2023.

"Hydro Ottawa has a contingency plan in place to continue to maintain service to its customers and our community," Hydro Ottawa said.

"Resources are ready to support any power outage restoration efforts and we will do everything we can to ensure we respond to issues as safely and as quickly as possible."