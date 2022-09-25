Hydro Ottawa workers travelling to Atlantic Canada to help with Fiona cleanup

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says employees from Hydro Ottawa will be travelling to Atlantic Canada to help reconnect electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents stricken by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Fiona made landfall across the Maritimes Saturday, lashing the east coast with hurricane-force winds and knocking out power across eastern Canada. Utility companies are warning residents that it could be days before power is restored.

@hydroottawa will be sending between 10 and 15 line technicians later today & early tomorrow to Nova Scotia. At this point this is what the local power company needs from us.If they require more we will be on standby to offer more crews. My thanks to those skilled workers enroute — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) September 25, 2022

Watson said Sunday that 10 to 15 Hydro Ottawa line technicians would be headed to Nova Scotia Sunday and Monday.

“At this point this is what the local power company needs from us. If they require more we will be on standby to offer more crews,” he said.

Crews from New Brunswick were in Ottawa earlier this year to aid in restoring power to hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers after the May 21 derecho.