Hydro Ottawa workers to strike Wednesday

The union representing workers at Hydro Ottawa says it will be moving forward with strike action on Wednesday after rejecting its employer's latest contract offer.

Late Tuesday night, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers told CTV News 74% of its members voted to reject Hydro Ottawa’s offer, and “the strike will commence tomorrow.”

The union is in a legal position to strike as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 28. Workers have been without a contract since March 31, 2023.

"Major issues are compensation, benefits, and especially the environment at the company," Mike Hall, IBEW Local 636 business representative, said Friday.

Hydro Ottawa has said it has a contingency plan in place to maintain service and resources to support any restoration efforts.

More to come…