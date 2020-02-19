OTTAWA -- Hydro Ottawa is warning customers that a phone scam is going around.

In a tweet, the utility says it’s been hearing reports that customers are receiving phone calls claiming to be from Hydro Ottawa, demanding payment, or directing customers to a 1-800 number to avoid having their power shut off.

“Be vigilant – this is a scam,” Hydro Ottawa says. “When in doubt, hang up and call us at 613-738-6400.”

Hydro Ottawa says the scammers are spoofing their number, so it will appear the call is coming from Hydro Ottawa, even when it’s not. Customers are reminded to never share personal information over the phone.

Other signs of a scam

Text messages demanding payment or including suspicious links

Emails from unfamiliar senders, with urgent messages, spelling mistakes, or suspicious links

Letters with blurry logos, inconsistent account numbers, or new or inconsistent contact info

If you feel threatened, Hydro Ottawa says you should call 911.