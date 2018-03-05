

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Hydro Ottawa crews spent the weekend restoring power in New York State.

A team of 15 skilled powerline maintainers were deployed to Glen Spey, New York to fix downed power lines following the storm.

Winter Storm Riley hit parts of the U.S. east coast last Thursday and Friday. At it's peak, more than two million people were without power from South Carolina, to Michigan to Maine. On Sunday, state officials said 182,000 people remained without power in New York.

Hydro Ottawa said crews were anticipating long days and some dirty weather while working in the area.

New York Power Authority CEHO Gil Quiniones tweeted “thank you to @hydroottawa and @NPEIHydro for sending utility mutual assistance workers, trucks, equipment and tools to help restore power in New York State after this past week’s nor’easter.”