OTTAWA -- Hydro Ottawa says it is taking steps to assist customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The utility company says the provincial winter disconnection ban, which was set to expire April 30, has been extended another three months.

Hydro Ottawa will also suspend account collection actions until further notice.

Customers may request flexible payment plans in order to allow more time to pay outstanding balances on their account, if needed.

You can contact Hydro Ottawa discuss payment options:

(Weekdays from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Excluding statutory holidays.)

Hydro Ottawa is advising customers who call in to be patient. Wait times are higher because of a high volume of calls at this time, they say.

Hydro Ottawa says it cannot comment on time-of-use rates because they are provincially controlled. Premier Doug Ford has been asked several times if he will suspend time-of-use pricing in Ontario during the pandemic but, to date, he has only said he is in discussions about it with the Energy Minister.

Hydro One is also extending the winter disconnection ban and is offering customers financial assistance when needed.

"If you are concerned about paying your bill, are experiencing hardship or have been impacted by the pandemic, we want to help you," Hydro One says.

You can call Hydro One at 1-888-664-9376 Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.