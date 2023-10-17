Hydro Ottawa customers can now switch to new ultra-low overnight plan
Hydro Ottawa says its customers now have the option to switch to Ontario's new ultra-low overnight rate plan, which comes into effect locally Nov. 1.
The provincial government announced a plan this spring to provide very low prices for electricity between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Energy Minister Todd Smith said it could save people up to $90 per year.
Hydro Ottawa said this plan provides a more economical option for shift workers or people who tend to use more electricity overnight, such as those who charge electric vehicles at home while they sleep.
The plan does increase the price of on-peak usage, however, making it more expensive than a typical time-of-use rate plan. The ultra-low overnight rate would be 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour, but the on-peak rate is 10 times as much at 24 cents per kilowatt hour.
The ultra-low overnight rate option will be available to all individually-metered residential and small commercial customers. It will not be available to most commercial/industrial customers, or residential multi-unit buildings that are bulk metered.
Customers can change their rate plan by contacting Hydro Ottawa.
Here are how the rates compare:
Time of Use
- Off-peak (weekdays 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and all day on weekends and holidays): 7.4 ¢/kWh
- Mid-peak (weekdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.): 10.2 ¢/kWh
- On-peak (weekdays 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.): 15.1 ¢/kWh
Ultra-Low Overnight
- Overnight (Daily 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.): 2.4 ¢/kWH
- Weekend off-peak (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and holidays): 7.4 ¢/kWh
- Mid-peak (weekdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.): 10.2 ¢/kWh
- On-peak (weekdays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.): 24 ¢/kWh
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday. Providing an update ahead of a federal cabinet meeting, Melanie Joly said the eleventh and twelfth evacuation flights from Tel Aviv will transport more Canadians and their families to Athens on Tuesday.
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
BREAKING Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in September
Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index report shows some foods continue to decrease in cost as inflation slows, but others remain expensive.
Israel's evacuation order for Gaza could breach international law: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation falls to 3.8% in September, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent the previous month.
