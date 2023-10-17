Hydro Ottawa customers can now switch to new ultra-low overnight plan

Ottawa

    Hydro Ottawa says its customers now have the option to switch to Ontario's new ultra-low overnight rate plan, which comes into effect locally Nov. 1.

    The provincial government announced a plan this spring to provide very low prices for electricity between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Energy Minister Todd Smith said it could save people up to $90 per year.

    Hydro Ottawa said this plan provides a more economical option for shift workers or people who tend to use more electricity overnight, such as those who charge electric vehicles at home while they sleep.

    The plan does increase the price of on-peak usage, however, making it more expensive than a typical time-of-use rate plan. The ultra-low overnight rate would be 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour, but the on-peak rate is 10 times as much at 24 cents per kilowatt hour.

    The ultra-low overnight rate option will be available to all individually-metered residential and small commercial customers. It will not be available to most commercial/industrial customers, or residential multi-unit buildings that are bulk metered.

    Customers can change their rate plan by contacting Hydro Ottawa.

    Here are how the rates compare:

    Time of Use

    • Off-peak (weekdays 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and all day on weekends and holidays): 7.4 ¢/kWh
    • Mid-peak (weekdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.): 10.2 ¢/kWh
    • On-peak (weekdays 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.): 15.1 ¢/kWh

    Ultra-Low Overnight

    • Overnight (Daily 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.): 2.4 ¢/kWH
    • Weekend off-peak (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and holidays): 7.4 ¢/kWh
    • Mid-peak (weekdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.): 10.2 ¢/kWh
    • On-peak (weekdays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.): 24 ¢/kWh

