

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Hydro Ottawa crews have arrived in Augusta, Maine to help restore power after a powerful storm.

A so-called “Bomb Cyclone” hit the U.S. northeast on Thursday, plunging hundreds of thousands of people into the dark.

In Maine, heavy rain, combined with 60 mph wind gusts, knocked down trees and power lines. Maine’s Emergency Management Agency reported more than 200,000 customers were without power across the state on Thursday.

Hydro Ottawa says it received a call for help from Central Maine Power to help restore power.

A crew of 26 Hydro Ottawa employees left Ottawa Thursday afternoon. The crew includes power line technicians, a fleet mechanic, safety specialist and distribution operations supervisor.

Hydro Ottawa has previously sent crews to assist with restoration efforts in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence in 2018, to Georgia following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017 and to Connecticut/New Jersey following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.