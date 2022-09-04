Hydro back after 8 years, funding the police, and a cancelled highrise: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
A trial date is set for “Freedom Convoy” organizers, an Ottawa man gets his hydro back after eight years, and an Ottawa mayoral candidate’s plan to fund the police.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main people behind the “Freedom Convoy” protest that occupied downtown Ottawa last winter will face trial next September.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were arrested just one day before a massive police operation to clear demonstrators and vehicles out of the downtown core of Ottawa after a three-week occupation. Both have been charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation.
Both are free on bail, though Lich is also facing a charge of failing to comply with her bail conditions after being accused of breaching previous conditions while appearing at an awards ceremony alongside another convoy figure whom she was instructed to have no contact without the presence of counsel.
The trial is expected to start on Sept. 5, 2023 and last about 16 days.
Ottawa man had his hydro turned back on after 8 years
An Ottawa man who had been living off the grid since his hydro was cut off almost nine years ago had his power restored Wednesday.
Bernard Steele was cut off from the grid in 2014 after suffering a heart attack. He had an extended stay in hospital and his power was cut while he was gone. After he returned home, it was never hooked back up. He fought with Hydro Ottawa to get it back but at some point, he simply gave up and decided to try to live without it.
He relied on solar panels to power 12-volt batteries, enough to power up a light when he needs it or play the radio.
A renewed effort to have his hydro restored culminated with CTV News making inquiries to Hydro Ottawa, who reconnected Steele a short time later. Why the utility company did not fully explain why it had taken so long to restore power to Steele’s apartment, a statement ended with Hydro Ottawa saying it was happy his power was back on.
Steele says he’s happy to begin getting his life back together again.
St. Brigid's church owner: 'The water pistol brigade has to stop'
The owner of a former Ottawa church where a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remains despite efforts to evict them is calling on members to stop harassing people.
“The water pistol brigade has to stop,” Patrick McDonald said outside the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after a hearing on efforts to evict The United People of Canada from St. Brigid’s church in Lowertown.
McDonald is seeking a court order to enforce the eviction of the group. He says they failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of a conditional sale of the church, owe $10,000 in rent and have broken heritage rules.
He also said members of the group blocked other tenants from accessing parking on the property.
Justice Sally Gomery adjourned the matter until Sept. 19. But she ordered TUPOC members not to impede the bailiff who posted the eviction notice on the door last month, not to harass other tenants or their invitees, and allow people with parking rights to use them.
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
Sutcliffe’s plan includes opening a community resource centre in the ByWard Market and adding 100 more positions over four years to address violence against women, hate and bias crime, and gun violence.
He is also specifically targeting Coun. Catherine McKenney, calling them “radical change” and a supporter of defunding the police.
In a statement to CTV News, McKenney suggested their focus as mayor would be to rebuild the public's trust in police following the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation earlier this year.
Along with the mini police station in the ByWard Market, Sutcliffe says he supports the “target, limited use” of CCTV cameras in at-risk areas for “investigative and deterrence purposes.”
Claridge cancels planned Hintonburg highrise
A planned highrise condo tower that would have redefined the Hintonburg skyline has been cancelled.
The 30-storey Claridge Hintonburg was supposed to be built at 1040 Somerset Street West, a short walk from the Bayview O-Train station.
But developer Claridge is cancelling the project, a victim of high interest rates, inflation and rising construction costs.
Roughly 20 per cent of the building’s 262 units were sold since the project opened in June 2021.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
'Large-scale extinction of tree species' threatens ecological and economic collapse, scientists warn
Scientists are urging world leaders to act in order to protect the planet's threatened trees, and prevent further ecological and economic damage from their extinction.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and Nova Scotia cancelled due to 'technical problems'
The ferry operator said in a statement that it has also cancelled the five remaining Sunday trips between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
-
Ontario couple buys a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia for under $350K
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Investigation into death of 3-year-old in Hamilton conservation area ongoing
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl at a conservation area in Hamilton.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals released costed platform promising $41 Billion in spending
The Quebec Liberal Party has released a costed breakdown of its election promises, which includes $41 Billion in spending over five years.
-
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
Northern Ontario
-
The 125th Powassan Fall Fair; a tradition returns
The Powassan Agricultural Society is hosting its 125th Fall Fair this weekend.
-
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow is a cultural celebration
Batchewana First Nation is holding its annual pow wow this weekend. It is a traditional celebration of culture for the people of Batchewana; however, it is also a chance for non-indigenous people to learn about first nation culture.
London
-
London fire crews respond to two Sunday morning fires
London fire crews continue to put out hot spots after a large blaze early Sunday morning.
-
Road reopens in Tilsonburg, Ont. following stand-off
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
-
Winnipeg
-
'Very busy and dangerous': Mobile home residents upset after city strikes down fix to dangerous intersection
Residents of a mobile home community near the edge of Winnipeg are worried for their safety after a city committee denied their application to fix a dangerous exit for drivers.
-
What’s open and closed in Manitoba on Labour Day weekend
Labour Day is coming up Monday, Sept. 5, and some business, services and organizations are set to close or operate at reduced hours across the province.
-
Busy Saturday morning for Winnipeg fire crews
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday morning, responding to two fires within a few hours of each other.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.
Calgary
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide
One person has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the Town of Banff.
-
Street closures for Pride Parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday
Downtown Calgary will be a little more challenging to navigate Sunday, with a number of road closures around 9 Avenue for the Calgary Pride parade.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
Edmonton
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Vancouver
-
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
Regina
-
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Woman charged after alleged assault with a knife: Regina police
An incident involving a knife resulted in one woman being charged according to a news release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
A vibrant culture: Regina Hungarian Club marks 100th anniversary with weekend long celebration
The Regina Hungarian Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Queen City on Friday.