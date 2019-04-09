Hwy 7 re-opens after serious two-vehicle crash
Hwy 7 crash near Perth
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 8:41AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 9, 2019 12:45PM EDT
Several people are in an Ottawa hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 just east of Perth.
Ontario Provincial Police say the male driver of one vehicle and passengers in the second vehicle sustained major injuries when the cars collided just before 7:30 a.m. on Hwy 7 and County Road 7.
OPP reopened the highway around 10:30 a.m. and say the investigation is still active and ongoing.