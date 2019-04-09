

CTV Ottawa





Several people are in an Ottawa hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 just east of Perth.

Ontario Provincial Police say the male driver of one vehicle and passengers in the second vehicle sustained major injuries when the cars collided just before 7:30 a.m. on Hwy 7 and County Road 7.

OPP reopened the highway around 10:30 a.m. and say the investigation is still active and ongoing.