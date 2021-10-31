OTTAWA -- A busy Highway 417 off-ramp is closing to motorists for two years, while a section of Hunt Club Road will be reduced to one lane for two months as light rail transit construction ramps up.

The city of Ottawa says work on Stage 2 of the Light Rail Transit line to Riverside South and Kanata will force the road closures and lane reductions starting this week.

Here is a look at the construction impacts starting this week due to the Stage 2 LRT work.

HIGHWAY 417

The westbound off-ramp from Highway 417 to Pinecrest Road will close at 11 p.m. on Monday until the summer of 2023.

Crews are building a trench on the north-side of the highway to allow the train to travel under Pinecrest Road and the highway ramps.

The city recommends the following detours:

Motorists heading to southbound Pinecrest Road will need to exit the highway at Woodroffe Avenue, and take Carling Avenue.

Drivers hoping to get to northbound Greenbank Road will need to exit at Woodroffe and take Baseline Road to head west.

Please note:

Starting overnight on November 1, the Highway 417 westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road will close until summer 2023 for Stage 2 LRT work.

Pedestrian and cycling routes remain open and detours signs will be in place.

HUNT CLUB ROAD

Motorists are also being warned to expect delays on Hunt Club Road at the Airport Parkway as construction continues on the O-Train Trillium Line extension to Riverside South, with a stop at the Ottawa Airport.

Construction crews are working on Hunt Club rail-over bridge.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a section of Hunt Club Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the Airport Parkway and Daze Street. The lane reductions will remain in place until the end of January.

The city says to safely accommodate construction activities, the following Airport Parkway ramps will be closed during the lane reductions

The southbound off-ramp to eastbound Hunt Club Road

The northbound on-ramp from eastbound Hunt Club Road

The northbound off-ramp to westbound Hunt Club Road

The following lane reductions and closures will be in place on Hunt Club Road this week as part of the work.

Hunt Club Road eastbound will be closed with a detour in place from 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Hunt Club Road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Hunt Club Road eastbound will be reduced to a single lane daily from Wednesday, Nov. 3 to Friday, Nov. 5.