Hwy. 417 off-ramp at Kent Street closing for three months
A busy off-ramp along the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 in central Ottawa is closing for three months for construction work.
The Hwy. 417 eastbound off-ramp at Kent Street will be closed starting Sept. 15 for retaining wall construction and other work in the area.
Motorists are being told to exit Hwy. 417 at the Metcalfe Street off-ramp and travel west back to Kent Street.
The Ministry of Transportation retained Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership to undertake operational improvements from the O-Train bridges easterly to the Kent Street Bridge, and replace the noise barrier from Island Park Drive east to Kent.
Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership says the closure of the eastbound Kent Street off-ramp will accommodate the following work:
- Excavation, grading, replace curb and gutter, remove and replace asphalt pavement, remove and replace storm sewer, remove and replace electrical infrastructure
- Retaining wall construction
The eastbound off-ramp at Kent Street is expected to remain closed until Dec. 22.
