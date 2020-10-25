Advertisement
Hwy. 417 eastbound closed at Hunt Club Road following early morning crash
Published Sunday, October 25, 2020 11:01AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Motorists heading east on Highway 417 in Ottawa's east-end are being advised to find another route today.
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 417 eastbound between Hunt Club Road and Anderson Road is closed following an early morning single-vehicle crash involving a transport truck.
The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.
The OPP says the highway will be closed for several hours for the investigation and the clean-up.
The Ministry of Environment has been contacted due to a diesel fuel spill from the truck.