OTTAWA -- Motorists heading east on Highway 417 in Ottawa's east-end are being advised to find another route today.

Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 417 eastbound between Hunt Club Road and Anderson Road is closed following an early morning single-vehicle crash involving a transport truck.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The OPP says the highway will be closed for several hours for the investigation and the clean-up.

The Ministry of Environment has been contacted due to a diesel fuel spill from the truck.