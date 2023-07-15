Hwy. 401 reopens near Mallorytown, Ont. following collision

All lanes of Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont. reopened Saturday night after an investigation into a serious collision.

Ontario Provincial Police initially closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 between County Road 5 and County Road 2 near Mallorytown because of the crash Saturday morning. The eastbound lanes reopened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while the westbound lanes remained closed for the investigation and cleanup, according to the OPP.

All lanes reopened just after 11 p.m.

The crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer. It happened at around 10:30 a.m.

Serious injuries have been reported and an Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene, but police could not provide any additional information.

Witnesses who might have dash cam footage of the collision are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.