Hwy 401 EB reopens after overnight crashes
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 5:28AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 7:51AM EST
A section of Canada's busiest highway has reopened following a series of overnight crashes.
Ontario Provincial Police closed Highway 401 Eastbound between Gananoque and just west of Brockville for four hours early Friday morning to clear the vehicles. .
In one crash, a tractor trailer was blocking the eastbound lanes just after County Road 2 in Lansdowne.
No other details about the crashes have been released.
A Freezing Rain Warning was issued overnight for Ottawa and eastern Ontario. Freezing rain fell on parts of the region for several hours before changing to rain.
UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 EB lanes remain CLOSED from #Hwy32 #Gananoque to 1000 Islands Pkwy #Mallorytown #Lyn - due to multiple collisions. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/f4PBSZsnpU— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) December 28, 2018