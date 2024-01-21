Hwy. 401 eastbound reopens in Maitland, Ont. after collision

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in the Maitland area for several hours after a crash Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 6:30 a.m.

Photos from the scene show a truck loaded with packages damaged on the side of the highway just east of Brockville.

#Hwy401 EB at County Rd 15 (Maitland), #AugustaTwp - closed due to single vehicle collision. #GrenvilleOPP on scene, assisted by @LGParamedics. Driver transported w/non-life -threatening injuries. ^dh pic.twitter.com/DqZeuoMmYV — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 21, 2024

Police said the driver of a tractor trailer rear-ended another tractor trailer on the highway and that a "large cleanup" was underway.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Lanes were closed until 12:15 p.m., according to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.