    • Hwy. 401 eastbound reopens in Maitland, Ont. after collision

    Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a tractor trailer rear-ended another tractor trailer on Highway 401 near Maitland, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a tractor trailer rear-ended another tractor trailer on Highway 401 near Maitland, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (OPP/X)
    Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in the Maitland area for several hours after a crash Sunday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 6:30 a.m.

    Photos from the scene show a truck loaded with packages damaged on the side of the highway just east of Brockville.

    Police said the driver of a tractor trailer rear-ended another tractor trailer on the highway and that a "large cleanup" was underway.

    One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    Lanes were closed until 12:15 p.m., according to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. 

