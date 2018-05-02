The eastbound lanes of the 401 between Maitland and Prescott have reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles. 

OPP say a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle are involved. At least two people are injured, but the severity of the injuries isn't known.

 

 

 

A witness close to the area of the crash says an Ornge Air Ambulance landed close to the scene. OPP could not confirm that.

 

More to come...