The eastbound lanes of the 401 between Maitland and Prescott have reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

OPP say a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle are involved. At least two people are injured, but the severity of the injuries isn't known.

UPDATE: ROAD RESTRICTION: #Hwy401 EB at County Rd 15(Maitland Rd) #Prescott: One lane reopened. Expect delays. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) May 3, 2018

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy401 EB at County Rd 15 (Maitland Rd) #Prescott - Eastbound lanes closed following collision. Emergency services attending. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) May 2, 2018

A witness close to the area of the crash says an Ornge Air Ambulance landed close to the scene. OPP could not confirm that.

Eastbound 401 closed between Maitland (mm705) and Prescott(mm716) due to motor vehicle accident. Please follow EDR routes. — Augusta Fire Rescue (@AugustaFire) May 2, 2018

