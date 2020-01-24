Hwy. 401 eastbound near Brockville reopens after fatal crash
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 7:15AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 7:57AM EST
Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Brockville.
OTTAWA -- The eastbound Highway 401 reopened closed Friday morning after a fatal collision involving two transport trucks.
The collision happened Thursday evening just before 7 p.m.
As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, the highway was still closed between County Road 2 and Stewart Boulevard, but it reopened shortly afterwards.
Police said there may be lane restrictions later while crews remove one of the transport trucks.