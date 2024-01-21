Hwy. 401 eastbound closed in Maitland, Ont. after collision

Ontario Provincial Police say eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed in the Maitland area after a crash Sunday morning.

Photos from the scene show a truck loaded with packages damaged on the side of the highway just east of Brockville.

#Hwy401 EB at County Rd 15 (Maitland), #AugustaTwp - closed due to single vehicle collision. #GrenvilleOPP on scene, assisted by @LGParamedics. Driver transported w/non-life -threatening injuries. ^dh pic.twitter.com/DqZeuoMmYV — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 21, 2024

Police said the driver of a tractor trailer rear-ended another tractor trailer on the highway.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation says the closure began just before 6:30 a.m.

Collision on #HWY401 Eastbound between MAITLAND RD (IC 705)/Leeds & Grenville CR 15, Maitland and HWY 16 (IC 721B), Johnstown. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/Gw9O5ZavSb — 511OntarioEastern (@511ONEastern) January 21, 2024

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It's unclear how long the eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed. Police said a "large cleanup" is underway.