OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police says one person is dead following a collision on Highway 401 west of Cornwall.

All lanes of Hwy. 401 eastbound are closed at Ingleside while police investigate the collision. Ingleside is located between Long Sault and Morrisburg in eastern Ontario.

Detours are in place around the crash site.

No other information about the crash has been released.

