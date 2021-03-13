OTTAWA -- One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one person died from their injuries. Another person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 401 is closed in both directions between Montreal Street and Highway 15 while police investigate.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.