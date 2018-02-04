

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating a murder-suicide in the city's west end after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots early Sunday.

Investigators say they were called to MacFarlane Road around 1:30 a.m. where they found a man and woman had been shot. Police believe a 54 year old man shot and killed his 53 year old wife before turning the gun on himself. The couple's son alerted the authorities.

"There was a total of four people in the house and that includes the two deceased," said Inspt. Glenn Wasson. "There is no indication of any other involvement and any additional suspects."

The couple's identities are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Neighbours say bylaw was called to the home for numerous noise complaints over the years. One neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News she called police on at least one occaison for fear of the woman's safety.

"We phoned because we were worried about her ... it's such an unfortunate end and you kind of look back and say should we or could we have done more," the neighbour said.

Multiple residents living near the MacFarlane Road home told stories of loud screaming matches between the couple, even reports of hearing pots and pans smashing against the walls. One neighbour also said the husband threatened them after a request to keep the noise down.

What lead to this incident is still under police investigation.

This marks the city's fourth homicide of 2018 and the 15th shooting.