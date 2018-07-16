Hunt Club & Riverside the worst corner for crashes
Newly released data from the City of Ottawa shows the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive has kept its title as the worst intersection in the city for collisions.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 2:47AM EDT
New data shows there were 45 collisions at the south-end intersection in 2017, up from 43 collisions at the intersection in 2016.
It’s the fourth straight year the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive was the worst spot for collisions in Ottawa.
West Hunt Club Road & Woodroffe Ave was the second worst intersection for collisions in 2017.
There were 14,394 collisions on Ottawa roads in 2017, up from 14,025 in 2016.
Thirty-two people died in collisions on Ottawa roads last year, up from 26 in 2016 and 22 in 2015.
Statistics show 20 of the 32 people who died in collisions were driving a vehicle. Four passengers in vehicles died in collisions. Five pedestrians died on Ottawa roads in 2017.
The intersection of Prince of Wales Dr. & West Hunt Club Road was the second worst intersection for collisions in 2016, but didn’t make the Top 10 list in 2017.
2017 Top 10 Signalized Intersection Collision Locations. (Number of collisions in parenthesis)
- 1. Hunt Club Rd. and Riverside Dr. (45)
- 2. West Hunt Club Rd. & Woodroffe Ave. (41)
- 3. Baseline Rd & Woodroffe Ave (40)
4. Hawthorne Rd. & Hunt Club Rd. (34)
5. Greenbank Rd & Strandherd Dr. (33)
6. St. Laurent Blvd & Donald St. (32)
6. Innes Rd. & Cyrville Rd. (32)
8. Baseline Rd. & Merivale Rd (31)
8. Merivale Rd. & West Hunt Club Rd. (31)
10. Riverside Dr. & Tremblay Rd. (29)
10. St. Laurent Blvd & Innes Rd/Industrial Ave (29)
10. Laurier Ave & Nicholas St. (29)