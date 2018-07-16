

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The intersection of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive is the worst corner in the city for collisions.

New data shows there were 45 collisions at the south-end intersection in 2017, up from 43 collisions at the intersection in 2016.

It’s the fourth straight year the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive was the worst spot for collisions in Ottawa.

West Hunt Club Road & Woodroffe Ave was the second worst intersection for collisions in 2017.

There were 14,394 collisions on Ottawa roads in 2017, up from 14,025 in 2016.

Thirty-two people died in collisions on Ottawa roads last year, up from 26 in 2016 and 22 in 2015.

Statistics show 20 of the 32 people who died in collisions were driving a vehicle. Four passengers in vehicles died in collisions. Five pedestrians died on Ottawa roads in 2017.

The intersection of Prince of Wales Dr. & West Hunt Club Road was the second worst intersection for collisions in 2016, but didn’t make the Top 10 list in 2017.

2017 Top 10 Signalized Intersection Collision Locations. (Number of collisions in parenthesis)