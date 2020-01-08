Hungry criminal steals food trailer
CTVOttawa.Newsstaff.ca Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:24PM EST
OPP Photo
NORTH GRENVILLE -- OPP near Kemptville are on the look-out for a stolen food trailer.
Police released a photo and urged the public to provide any information about the food trailer heist.
The food trailer with a Fat Albert's logo was stolen January 6th at a location in North Grenville.
It advertises Pizza, Subs, Sandwiches.
And it also cooks up Pizza by the slice.
Anyone with information can call OPP AT 1-888-310-1122.