Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union

A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says more than 1,100 of its members have reached out to the union with various concerns about the plan, which mandates federal employees return to office work at least two days a week.

"As we feared, we are now living with the logistical nightmares created by this hastily-implemented return-to-office policy," PIPSC president Jennifer Carr said in a news release Monday.

"Many departments and agencies were wholly unprepared for the practical realities involved in this government order."

The government instituted its new hybrid work model across the public service last month, requiring employees to work in the office two or three days a week.

Many employees had been working remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift is happening gradually, with all departments required to have the new hybrid work model in place by the end of March.

Public sector unions have strongly opposed the plan, calling it a one-size-fits-all approach and saying it's adversely affecting productivity.

PIPSC, which represents more than 72,000 employees, says its members have raised concerns about workplace safety, availability of office equipment, network capacity, breach of work agreement, accommodation issues and child-care availability.

One key issue, they said, is that many federal employees no longer have dedicated offices to which they can return.

"As a result, some of our members are returning to buildings that are now doubling as construction sites," Carr said. "Others are having to bounce between various federal government coworking spaces, which often means staying up until midnight to secure a space close to home."

They also said some workers are dealing with technical problems

“The same people who built CERB from home are now wasting time every day setting up and taking down makeshift work stations in the cafeteria,” Carr said. “Or they are trying to have crucial video meetings from buildings with unreliable Wi-Fi – often with team members on separate floors of the same building.”

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier has said the return-to-office requirement is designed for consistency across all departments, and rooted in fairness and equity.

She has also said the location of work is up to the employer.