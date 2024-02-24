Hundreds gather on Parliament Hill to mark two years since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds stood on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday in solidarity with Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Russia launched its long-feared invasion of the country on Feb. 24, 2022, an incursion that soon evolved into a grinding, bloody, full-scale conflict that now has no end in sight.
Today’s event remembered those who died and the resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"Today for me means resilience. Everyone was thinking Kiev would fall in three days and as you can see, Ukraine is resilient," said Nataliya Senyuk, the founder of the group Ottawa Supports Ukraine's Democracy.
For Katrina Zhovank, the day brings back a lot of memories – she’s one of millions who fled the war, while her mom stayed behind, along with her dad and older brother who continue to fight.
"The first two months of the war, the Russians came so close to Kiev, so my family decided to send me and my younger brother to Canada," she said.
"To see support from Canada and the whole world it means so more."
Fighting for freedom and democracy, supporters gathering on Parliament hill were wrapped in flags and holding signs.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
The prime minister also promised $15 million to help complete the Ukrainian National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a ceremony at Hostomel Airport in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024."There will also be ongoing support, over several years, because we are here for the long-term to help Ukraine win a decisive victory against Putin’s unprovoked invasion," Trudeau said in prepared remarks.
The United Nations estimates more than 10,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 20,000 injured.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson and The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary, beating Haley in her home state
Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday, beating former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state and further consolidating his path to a third straight GOP nomination.
Caribbean officials search for two Americans on yacht allegedly hijacked by escaped prisoners
Authorities in the eastern Caribbean said they were trying to locate two people believed to be U.S. citizens who were aboard a yacht that was hijacked by three escaped prisoners from Grenada.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
Vigil held for non-binary Oklahoma teenager who died following a school bathroom fight
More than two dozen people gathered at an Oklahoma church for a vigil for Nex Benedict, a non-binary teenager who died one day after a fight in a high school bathroom.
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters
Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.
5 tips for talking to kids about their weight
It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and flash freeze warnings cause cancellations, closures in N.S.
Much of Nova Scotia was under rainfall and flash freeze warnings from Environment Canada Saturday, leading to many businesses and services closing in preparation.
-
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
-
One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia
A worker has died after a workplace incident on board of a Clearwater vessel in Mulgrave on Thursday.
Toronto
-
'An angel on Earth': Vigil held for father of 4 killed in Toronto bus stop shooting
A community in northwest Toronto held a vigil Saturday for Adu Boakye, a father of four killed in one of two apparent random shootings in the neighbourhood last weekend.
-
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
-
Peel police release suspect description in Brampton park robbery, stabbing
A robbery at a Brampton park Friday afternoon that ended in a stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder, Peel police say as they release a description of the suspect involved.
Montreal
-
Desjardins no longer offering mortgages for houses in some flood zones
Desjardins Group announced that it will no longer offer mortgages for houses in certain flood zones, which includes homes with a five per cent of being flooded each year.
-
Wait times for an ambulance in Quebec 'unacceptable,' says health minister
Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube said an action plan is coming as ambulances continue to be unable to respond to the vast majority of urgent 911 calls.
-
Some Ukrainians in Quebec struggle with French requirement for immigration
Some Ukrainians living in Quebec after fleeing the war with Russia are unsure if they'll be able to meet the French requirement for permanent immigration to the province.
Northern Ontario
-
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
London
-
'This war is not just a Ukrainian war': London rally draws hundreds
Hundreds attended a rally to support war-torn Ukraine in London, Ont. on Saturday. Ukrainian flags and anti-war placards covered the Richmond Street gates of Victoria Park.
-
Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter
More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer. Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.
-
Crash closes westbound Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. Friday night
A crash on the 401 closed the westbound lanes of the highway near Ingersoll Friday evening, causing delays and major headaches for drivers.
Winnipeg
-
New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
-
Winnipeg Ukrainian community marks 2 years since Russia's full-scale invasion
Hundreds of people gathered at the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Volodymyr and Olha in Winnipeg Saturday to mark the two-year anniversary since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
-
'We need to get done with it. Right now': Kitchener rally marks two years since the invasion of Ukraine
Carl Zehr Square was awash in a sea of blue and yellow as a large group of people came together to mark two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s Ukrainian community commemorates second anniversary of Russian invasion
A sea of blue and yellow lined both sides of MacLeod Trail by Calgary City Hall late Saturday afternoon.
-
Calgary’s Congolese community shines light on forgotten war
Members of Calgary's Congolese community were at city hall Saturday protesting the killings in that country.
-
Kate Cameron reaches Canadian women's curling championship semifinal
A day after eliminating a heavyweight from contention, Kate Cameron continued her climb into Canadian women's elite curling by reaching the national championship's semifinal.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask. born woman delivers art to the moon
After more than half a century, the United States has returned to the moon in their unmanned Odysseus mission.
-
U of S students on the way to Regina in biennial TeleMiracle bed push
Moving a bed is tough work but agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan are moving one from Saskatoon all the way to Regina.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton rallies in support of Ukraine on second anniversary of Russian invasion
As the war in Ukraine reached the start of a third year, Edmontonians were invited to reflect on the conflict and the devastation it has caused.
-
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Edmonton area
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the Edmonton area Saturday.
-
'It's the water crisis': Newest Alberta NDP leadership candidate to focus on climate
A rookie legislature member for Alberta’s NDP is making a bid for the party's top job, promising a campaign focused on climate change and drought.
Vancouver
-
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Former Surrey lawyer who wrote blank cheques for staff disbarred over misappropriation of client funds
A former Surrey lawyer has been disbarred for misappropriating client funds from his trust account, breaching undertakings and failing to adequately supervise staff.
-
1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.
Regina
-
'Senseless and tragic war': Regina Ukrainians gather to mark somber anniversary
Regina’s Ukrainian community paused for a moment of silence on Saturday as they gathered near the legislative building to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask. drug alert system used once in first month: Ministry of Health
Amid an increasingly complex addictions fight, a new tool launched by the province last month has only been used once so far.