

CTV Ottawa





Hundreds attended the first annual "Walk of LIght' in Kanata Sunday evening.

The event is part of a new initiative by Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda to push back against bullying in schools and online. Their campaign is called "Can't Dim My Light"

Walkers spread out along a two kilometre route on a path outside the Kanata Recreational Complex. Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, a one-time teammate of Karlsson's participated. Ottawa major Jim Watson and councillor Alan Hubley were also there.

Proceeds from the event will go to the non-profit "Proud to be Me" which will deliver anti-bullying workshops and buddy benches to Ottawa area schools.

Melinda Karlsson claims to herself have been a victim of cyberbullying. She filed a peace bond in May, alleging Monika Caryk, the fiancee of former Senator Mike Hoffman, posted hundreds of derogatory online messages aimed at her and her husband. In the sworn statement, Karlsson alleged Caryk "uttered numerous statements wishing my unborn child dead.' The Karlssons first child, a son named Axel, was stillborn in March, approximately one month before he was due.

Both Caryk and Hoffman deny all allegations of harassment or cyverbullying, and the allegations have not been tested in court.