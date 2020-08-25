OTTAWA -- It is a humid start to Tuesday for the capital.

Ottawa will see cooler temperatures, but the humidity remains; by 7 am the humidity index sitting at 92%.

The forecast calls for mainly cloudy with chance of showers and a high of 23. After a humid start to the week, the humidity continues, making it feel like 26.

The temperature will dip to 19 on Wednesday and the showers are expected to return on Friday.

The weekend will be sunny and low 20s.