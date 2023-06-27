Humid, risk of thunderstorms in Ottawa on Tuesday

A rainy day in Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash) A rainy day in Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash)

Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

