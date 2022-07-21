Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
A heat warning is no longer in effect for the capital, but Thursday will still be hot, humid and hazy.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds, and a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The high will be 28 C, but with the humidex it will feel like 36.
Overnight it will be cloudy and a chance of rain, and a low of 17 C.
Friday is expected to be sunny and a high of 30 C, but with humidex it will feel like 35.
The weekend will be hot as well, the forecast for Saturday calls for sun and a high of 31 C.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Atlantic
-
Criminalize tactics of 'coercive control' of women used by N.S. mass killer: expert
An expert on gender-based violence is urging an inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting to recommend criminalizing isolation and intimidation tactics like those the killer used against women.
-
Witness who spoke out after Fredericton ER death receives outpouring of support
A Fredericton man who spoke out after seeing a patient die while waiting for treatment at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital’s emergency department says the response has been overwhelming.
-
Kalin's call: Expect scorching hot summer days this weekend
A series of incredibly hot July days are ahead for the Maritime region.
Toronto
-
Pierre Poilievre says he would allow jets to fly in and out of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport if elected
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre says that if elected Prime Minister he would make changes to Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to allow jets to fly in and out of the downtown core.
-
-
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
Montreal
-
Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase
Wednesday, Quebec reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19 and a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Northern Ontario
-
How to cool your house during a heat wave
Millions of Canadians are grappling with high temperatures - and not everyone has an air conditioner. CTVNews.ca spoke with an energy expert for advice on how to keep your home cool during the heat wave.
-
-
London
-
Teenage girls allegedly vandalize playground with hair dye
Middlesex County OPP responded to a mischief complaint involving two teenage girls who were caught on video allegedly vandalizing a playground in Komoka, Ont.
-
Tornado warnings lifted throughout London region
Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Elgin County Wednesday evening, marking the fourth tornado warning of the day for the region.
-
Police investigation closes Thames Street area after body found
London police are investigating after a body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon in the Thames River.
Winnipeg
-
Sinkhole forces Winnipeg intersection to close
A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in Winnipeg’s north end Wednesday night.
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
-
Woman falls into construction pit after sidewalk sinks
A 70-year-old woman required rescuing and a trip to the hospital after falling into a construction hole beside her house.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Rising costs force small business to close
A Kitchener business that grew during the pandemic is closing its doors.
Calgary
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg and area
An evacuation order has been issued for Clearwater County due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast; storm potential entering weekend
Another shot at storms this evening ahead of a calmer weekend.
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. RCMP charge suspect after man beaten in front of 6-year-old daughter
RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged assault where a man was beaten while his six-year-old daughter looked on.
-
Sask. mom 'hopeful' for daughter's future with province expanding coverage for cystic fibrosis medication
Shardelle Brown is more hopeful for her 6-year-old daughter's future now that an important medication to treat cystic fibrosis will be covered by the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg and area
An evacuation order has been issued for Clearwater County due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
-
Vancouver
-
'One student was afraid of snakes and cried': B.C. teacher suspended for bringing python to middle school
A B.C. teacher who brought a python to a middle school on Halloween was suspended and given a formal reprimand.
-
'Aluminum railing' used in stranger assault in New Westminster, police say
A Burnaby man is facing assault charges after allegedly using a piece of aluminum railing to beat another man in New Westminster.
-
'Do you hate Jake Virtanen?': Cross-examination of accuser continues in sexual assault trial
A lawyer for former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen questioned his accuser about what she says happened at a hotel in 2017, as she took the stand for a third day in the high-profile sexual assault trial.
Regina
-
Riders file trademark application for new logo design
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed a trademark application for a previously-unseen logo design, although its potential purpose is currently unknown.
-
Beck looking for solutions for 'predictable healthcare' on Sask. NDP tour
With rural health care stretched to the brink in Saskatchewan’s east, the leader of the Sask. NDP made several stops on Tuesday to speak to healthcare workers and tour facilities in four different communities.
-
Crown recommends 18-month sentence for Travis Patron guilty of two assaults
The Crown has submitted its sentencing recommendations for Travis Patron’s assault case.