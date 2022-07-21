Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect

OTTAWA -

A heat warning is no longer in effect for the capital, but Thursday will still be hot, humid and hazy.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds, and a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The high will be 28 C, but with the humidex it will feel like 36.

Overnight it will be cloudy and a chance of rain, and a low of 17 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny and a high of 30 C, but with humidex it will feel like 35.

The weekend will be hot as well, the forecast for Saturday calls for sun and a high of 31 C.