Humid day with chance of thunderstorms ahead in Ottawa on Monday

    It will be hot and humid in Ottawa on Monday.

    Environment Canada's forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms.

    Some fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate.

    High will be 28 C with the humidex making it feel like 34 C.

    UV index will be 7 or "high."

    Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Low of 15 C.

    Tuesday's forecast shows similar conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. High of 29 C with humidex values making it feel like 36 C.

    Temperatures are expected to cool off slightly into the week, with Wednesday showing a high of 23 C.

    There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday going into Wednesday evening.

    Thursday's forecast shows a high of 21 C.

    Friday's forecast going into the weekend shows temperatures remain near or above seasonal.

     

