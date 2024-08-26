Humid day with chance of thunderstorms ahead in Ottawa on Monday

It will be hot and humid in Ottawa on Monday.

Environment Canada's forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms.

Some fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate.

High will be 28 C with the humidex making it feel like 34 C.

UV index will be 7 or "high."

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Low of 15 C.

Tuesday's forecast shows similar conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. High of 29 C with humidex values making it feel like 36 C.

Temperatures are expected to cool off slightly into the week, with Wednesday showing a high of 23 C.

There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday going into Wednesday evening.

Thursday's forecast shows a high of 21 C.

Friday's forecast going into the weekend shows temperatures remain near or above seasonal.