Humid day ahead for Ottawa with risk of thunderstorms

It will be a hot and humid day in the capital on Thursday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

There will be a risk of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening and overnight.

The high will be 28 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 35.

Showers will begin this evening and the overnight low will be 18 C.

It will be a rainy Friday in the capital. The weather forecast calls for showers with a risk of a thunderstorm tomorrow.

The high will be 22 C, with a humidex of 28.

Expect cloudy periods and a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening. Temperatures will fall to 14 C overnight.

Saturday’s outlook is a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 C.