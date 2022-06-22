Humid day ahead for Ottawa

After a cool and rainy few days, hot and humid temperatures return to the region Wednesday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 26 C. The humidity will make it feel closer to 34.

There’s also a risk of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Thursday’s high is 20 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The hot temperatures return by the end of the week and over the weekend.

Friday: sunny and 28 C

Saturday: sunny and 31 C

Sunday: 30 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers