Humid, chance of showers in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be another hot and humid day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 30 C, with a humidex of 36.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and this evening, and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Skies will clear before tomorrow morning and the overnight low will be 15 C.

On Wednesday – sunny skies and a high of 27 C.

Expect cloudy periods Wednesday evening and a chance of showers. The overnight low will be 17 C.

Things will cool down later this week with temperatures well below the seasonal average on Thursday. The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high of 21 C.

The average high for July 13 in Ottawa is 26.6 C, according to Environment Canada.