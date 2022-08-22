Humid, chance of showers and a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Monday

It will be a hot and sticky start to the week in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C, but it will feel more like 31 degrees with the humidex.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm throughout the day. Expect a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and an overnight low of 17 C.

There will be similar weather in Ottawa tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Tomorrow’s high will be 22 C, but it will feel more like 29 degrees with the humidex.

The chance of showers will stick around tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.

The sun will finally appear on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C.