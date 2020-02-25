OTTAWA -- An Ottawa Police officer who claims he was denied promotions due to his ethnicity is having his case heard by the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal.

Const. Khoa Hoang and his lawyers are saying he did not receive a promotion due to his race and that he also suffered anxiety and depression as a result of how he was treated by his superiors.

In his formal complaint, the Vietnamese-Canadian officer names former Police Chief Charles Bordeleau as well as several other members from the Ottawa Police Service. He claims that, in 2014, he had interviewed for a promotion to Sergeant, and had been ranked 34 of 40, meaning he would have been in line for the promotion, but several officers intervened and he never got the job.

Hoang's lawyer, Elie Labaky, tells CTV News Ottawa despite a change in leadership at the Ottawa Police Service, there are still issues regarding discrimination.

"Make no mistake, the poison that flows through policing in Ontario is very much alive and well," he says. "My client is here to address the silence of all police officers."

Lawyers for the Ottawa Police Service say the decision not to promote Hoang was not because of race but because of alleged findings of misconduct on some calls.

