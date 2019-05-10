

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River near Pembroke.

Police were called about the discovery in Laurentian Valley Township at around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Coroner, the OPP Forensic Identification Services, and the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate. The remains have not been identified.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.

No other details have been made available at this time.

More to come…