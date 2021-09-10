Advertisement
Human remains discovered at recycling plant; Ottawa police investigating
Published Friday, September 10, 2021 5:50PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 10, 2021 5:50PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after human remains were discovered at a recycling plant in the city’s southeast end.
“The police investigation is in the early stages, but we can confirm the discovery of human remains,” a spokesperson said Friday afternoon.
Police said the investigation was happening at a business in the 2800 block of Sheffield Road.
A police presence could be seen at Cascades Recovery recycling plant on Sheffield Road, near Walkley Road and Highway 417.
More to come...
