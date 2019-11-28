An independent review of flooding and flood management in 2019 in Ontario found human error or negligent dam management were not to blame for the record-setting flooding.

According to the report released on Thursday, the historic 2019 flooding in Ontario was caused by a combination of weather conditions, including a colder-than-average winter and spring, higher-than-average snowpack, significant winter thaw, rapid snow melt and significant rain in the spring.

In July, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry John Yakubuski appointed Doug McNeil as Special Advisor on Flooding and put him in charge of conducting an independent review on the 2019 flooding.

The report also concluded the 2017 flooding was caused by massive amounts of rain, with two months of rainfall in a seven day period between April 30 and May 6, 2017.

The report puts forth 66 recommendations to improve the province’s resiliency to flooding, including changing the floodplain mapping.

The province says it will review the recommendations, but it is not committing to more funding right now.

Earlier this year, the Progressive Conservative government cut conservation authorities' funding for flood management in half.

-With files from The Canadian Press