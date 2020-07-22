OTTAWA -- A nursing assistant at the Hull Hospital is facing a charge of sexual assault after a patient was allegedly sexually assaulted in the emergency department.

A patient filed a complaint about the incident while under observation in the emergency department at the Hull Hospital in November 2019.

Police say the accused allegedly improperly touched the patient during a medical examination.The incident allegedly occurred while the suspect was working as a nursing assistant on a night shift in the emergency room, police said in a statement.

Police say the suspect was arrested in January as part of the investigation, but was released after meeting with investigators.

On Wednesday, Gatineau Police announced Martial Yanon, 39, of Gatineau has been charged with sexual assault.