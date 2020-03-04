It appears Howie Mandel is way ahead of everyone when it comes to fist bumping and not spreading bad germs. Authorities are now saying we should dItch the polite greeting of a handshake, and fist bump instead due to fears of the corona virus spreading. Other ways to acknowledge others -- nodding, smiling and tapping elbows or feet to help reduce the risk as more than two dozen cases have been reported in Canada.

Some Roman Catholic churches are asking parishioners to temporarily stop shaking hands during mass and instead, acknowledge others with the peace sign.

Archdiocese of Vancouver spokeswoman Melissa Godbout says staff are in contact with the Health Ministry multiple times a day for advice on any recommendations for large gatherings.

The archdiocese of Toronto says many churches stopped the practice of shaking hands in 2003 during the SARS outbreak and the focus is now on making sure people wash their hands before and after distributing communion. British Columbia's provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she has stopped shaking hands, as she did when she responded to Ebola in Uganda in 1999 as tapping feet became a typical way to greet people. She says such gestures in solidarity are a recognition that traditional norms should change as an infectious illness spreads quickly