Ottawa city council is set to table its draft 2020 budget on Wednesday.

Public transit is expected to be in the spotlight amid chronic issues with OC Transpo service since the launch of LRT. Last week, Mayor Watson said the draft budget will propose adding more buses to the fleet to address ongoing complaints from riders. The city has already used $3.5 million in its reserve fund to bring back 40 buses this week to problem routes, including route 39 in the east, 257 in the west and 75 in the south.

The budget will also include a three per cent overall increase to the municipal tax rate.

Once the budget is tabled, there will be public meetings in the following weeks with several boards and the public.