Talking to children about things like war and death can be difficult but sometimes necessary. Kids can see a lot on social media and it's important to help them figure out if it is true or not.

What's happening in Ukraine can be a overwhelming for many, especially kids.

Talking to young people about war is not always as easy, but 11-year-old Mylo says for him, it’s better to know what's happening, rather than ignore it.

“Nobody wants it to happen. We’d all rather something else happen. But it’s happening, and we talk about it,” says Mylo. “If we don’t know and we’re oblivious, we grow up, we take positions of power, let’s say, and we won’t be prepared. Whereas, if we learn about it when we’re young, we will be prepared.”

That's one of the reasons why Lindsey Bar started her company, World-Changing Kids, bringing youth together to discuss important topics, to help them better understand the world around them.

“Kids are hearing a lot,” says Barr. “Especially my kids. They’re in Grade 6 and Grade 9. They’re on social media; they’re on TikTok--There’s a lot on TikTok.”

Barr says young people get a lot of their information from social media platforms.

Eleven-year-old Fia isn't on social media, but she takes part in discussions with her teachers and parents.

“It’s more complex than just some of the videos that have been going on TikTok and some of the fraud videos that are on TikTok about Ukrainians and Russians,” says Fia.

Ten-year-old Zana says learning about world issues will benefit her and all youth in the future.

“If you don’t know what's going on, and you don’t learn about it, and you don’t know anything about it, then you might not know if its wrong or right,” says Zana. “You won't be able to have an opinion.”

When talking to kids about things like war, Barr says it’s best to let them ask the questions, rather than bombard them with too much information right away.

“We need to let them lead the conversation and ask them how they’re feeling,” says Barr. “You know, they’re hearing World War Three, they’re hearing nuclear weapons. They’re hearing a lot.”

Even for difficult or complex issues, Barr says kids should be given the chance to learn what is happening around them.

“Definitely some people in my class enjoy, let's say, explosions or gun shots,” says Mylo. “But I don’t think anybody has trouble talking about it.”