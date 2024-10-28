How to screen for heart and stroke warning signs when you don't have a family doctor

Heart & Stroke has released a new poll indicating six in 10 Canadians have either personally experienced or had a close family member or friend experience heart disease or stroke.

Multiple risk factors can lead to a catastrophic heart or brain health event, but identifying them can be more difficult for Canadians who do not have a family doctor.

Dr. Dar Dowlatshahi is a stroke neurologist at the Ottawa Hospital and a professor of medicine at the University of Ottawa.

He told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron how Canadians can check for risk factors if are unable to access a family practice.