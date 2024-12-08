How to make your home holiday-ready if you want to sell you home

It's officially the holidays and many are looking to create a festive and memorable holiday home.

The first week of December is typically when the boxes of Christmas decorations are pulled out from storage, but knowing how to make a home look like the Griswold's house in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation might be a tall task for some.

There are several ways to make your home warm and inviting for friends and family coming to visit – something that is especially crucial if your property is or will be on the market during the holidays.

Taylor Bennett from Bennett Property Shop Realty spoke to CTV Morning Live on Tuesday and gave some helpful tips on how to make sure your home stays festive and bright for the holidays while, most importantly, keeping it marketable.

Less is more with decor

A home full of Christmas decorations is a great way to mark the season but can make your home look cluttered if not done right.

Bennett recommends the "one for one" rule – if you're bringing out a new Christmas decoration, remove something else.

"People visiting your home want to be focused on your home, not on your decor," Bennett said.

Go heavy on the lights

A great way to show off the outside of your home is with Christmas lights in all shapes, sizes and colours.

While you might want to avoid breaking the bank with your hydro bill this month, Bennett says the right number of lights is a great way to keep your home visible and festive during the dark winter evenings.

"It's a great opportunity to showcase parts of your home that are a little bit darker," he said.

Along with stringing lights along the front of your home, you can also install decorations on your backyard fence or around a tree.

Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, hangs holiday lights in this scene from the 1989 film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." (Warner Bros.)

Be Stra-tree-gic

Whether you're planning to show your home to your friends and family or potential buyers, making sure your tree is appropriately sized will help make your space less cluttered.

Bennett says to avoid placing the tree in front of a window, as this will reduce the amount of natural light in the room. He also says to avoid placing it in front of essential parts of the home, including fireplaces.

When selecting a tree, consider the height and width of the tree before buying.

Hallmark Canada recommends keeping a one to two foot clearing from tree to ceiling. Remember to include the tree stand in the overall height.

There are ways for you to empower yourself and create new meaningful experiences, experts say. (Anna Efetova/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Get scent-imental

Pine, vanilla and cinnamon are some good examples of seasonal scents that will make your home even more inviting and memorable.

Lighting a candle, blending seasonal essential oils or baking a holiday treat are all great ways to make your home has a long-lasting cozy smell.

Bennett says a nice smelling home is a great way to make your home memorable.

"The more senses you can involve when somebody's visiting your house the more memorable your home will be," Bennett said.

Keep in mind that too much fragrance can be overpowering to some, Bennett said. Keep your scents simple to not overpower your home.

Pick a tune, set the tone

A nice soft Christmas playlist is the way to make your home even more inviting.

Whether you like a soft jazz piano or pop-filled Christmas anthems, there are many premade playlists on Spotify and Apple Music available that can fit a variety of holiday moods.

"Of course, not too loud, not blaring," Bennett said.

Christmas decorations adorn a tree in Ottawa in a Dec.14, 2014 file photo. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)