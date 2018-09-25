

Environment Canada is now confirming six tornadoes ripped through various areas in Eastern Ontario and West Quebec, Friday.

In the wake of destruction and power outages lasting more than three days, there is need for volunteers and donations.

Helping Hands:

Dunrobin Volunteers -- Coordination of volunteers is taking place at West Carleton Secondary School located at 3086 Dunrobin Road.

Financial Help:

The Ottawa Food Bank will accept food donations; however, money goes further. Every dollar raised equals five dollars of purchasing power.

The Canadian Red Cross serving the Ottawa and Gatineau areas will also accept money to help victims left in need following the tornadoes (1-800-418-1111 or online)

Tangible Goods:

The Salvation Army is accepting donations of clothing, furniture and household items in anticipation of increased requests from residents affected by the storm and tornadoes.

Residents wishing to help the tornado victims can drop off donations at the former Sears location on the ground floor of Galeries de Hull (320 boul. Saint-Joseph, Hull sector). Donations will be accepted during Galeries de Hull business hours.

