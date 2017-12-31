

CTV Ottawa





All around the capital clocks are winding down to bid a final farewell to the year that saw Ottawa placed on a world stage.

From the royals in town to celebrate Canada's birthday, to magical mechanical creatures that roamed the streets and high speed stunts at RedBull Crashed Ice, Ottawa was the place to be.

Here are a few ways you can celebrate 2017:

City Hall

6 -8 p.m. – A video retrospective of the “favourite memories” of 2017 in Council Chambers

6:30 -7 p.m. – Music by Juno-award winning DJ Rise Ashen

7-8 p.m. – “Parka Yoga” led by professional teachers

8:17 p.m. – salute to volunteers at the Ottawa 2017 Cauldron outside City Hall

FREE

Parliament Hill

Starting at 5:30 p.m. enjoy the Christmas Lights Across Canada programming, and a pyrotechtics and laser show just before midnight.

Fireworks to mark the start of 2018

Musical performances and DJs cancelled

Skating on the Canada 150 Rink throughout the evening

FREE

Ben Franklin Place - Councillor Chiarelli's Alcohol Free NYE

Kicks off at 6pm with an ice show by the Nepean Skating Club

horse drawn wagon ride with Navendale Farms

10pm, an early countdown to ring in 2018 and a spectacular musical Fireworks display

Food and Drink are available at the cost of $1 with all proceeds going to MADD Canada and OSAID

Talent show, magician and other kids events

Hogman-eh! At Lansdowne's Aberdeen Pavilion

starts at 5, with countdown at 7 pm and midnight

musical performances throughout the evening featuring Urban Highlanders, American Rogues and Arnprior McNab Pipes and Drums

traditional scottish music, dance and food.

FREE entry, food and drinks come at a cost.

Kids Zone and dance floor

Canadian Museum of History

4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Nimidiwin: Celebrating Our Dance from Coast to Coast to Coast

performances by Grammy nominated Northern Cree, Juno award winner Susan Aglukark

National Arts Centre

lighting of the Kipnes Lantern at 8:45 pm, which uses cutting-edge, transparent LED screens, will promote a range of performances

Magic of Lights

Nearly one million LED lights are spread over two kilometres, including a 200-foot light tunnel

wraps up at 10 pm on December 31st, 2017.

Upper Canada Village

During the Alight at Night festival, the 1860’s heritage village is adorned with nearly one million twinkling lights, horse-drawn wagon rides, a life-size Toy Train

open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017

Click here for a full list of road closures: