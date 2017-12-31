How to celebrate NYE in the capital
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 4:20PM EST
All around the capital clocks are winding down to bid a final farewell to the year that saw Ottawa placed on a world stage.
From the royals in town to celebrate Canada's birthday, to magical mechanical creatures that roamed the streets and high speed stunts at RedBull Crashed Ice, Ottawa was the place to be.
Here are a few ways you can celebrate 2017:
City Hall
- 6 -8 p.m. – A video retrospective of the “favourite memories” of 2017 in Council Chambers
- 6:30 -7 p.m. – Music by Juno-award winning DJ Rise Ashen
- 7-8 p.m. – “Parka Yoga” led by professional teachers
- 8:17 p.m. – salute to volunteers at the Ottawa 2017 Cauldron outside City Hall
- FREE
Parliament Hill
- Starting at 5:30 p.m. enjoy the Christmas Lights Across Canada programming, and a pyrotechtics and laser show just before midnight.
- Fireworks to mark the start of 2018
- Musical performances and DJs cancelled
- Skating on the Canada 150 Rink throughout the evening
- FREE
Ben Franklin Place - Councillor Chiarelli's Alcohol Free NYE
- Kicks off at 6pm with an ice show by the Nepean Skating Club
- horse drawn wagon ride with Navendale Farms
- 10pm, an early countdown to ring in 2018 and a spectacular musical Fireworks display
- Food and Drink are available at the cost of $1 with all proceeds going to MADD Canada and OSAID
- Talent show, magician and other kids events
Hogman-eh! At Lansdowne's Aberdeen Pavilion
- starts at 5, with countdown at 7 pm and midnight
- musical performances throughout the evening featuring Urban Highlanders, American Rogues and Arnprior McNab Pipes and Drums
- traditional scottish music, dance and food.
- FREE entry, food and drinks come at a cost.
- Kids Zone and dance floor
Canadian Museum of History
- 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Nimidiwin: Celebrating Our Dance from Coast to Coast to Coast
- performances by Grammy nominated Northern Cree, Juno award winner Susan Aglukark
National Arts Centre
- lighting of the Kipnes Lantern at 8:45 pm, which uses cutting-edge, transparent LED screens, will promote a range of performances
Magic of Lights
- Nearly one million LED lights are spread over two kilometres, including a 200-foot light tunnel
- wraps up at 10 pm on December 31st, 2017.
Upper Canada Village
- During the Alight at Night festival, the 1860’s heritage village is adorned with nearly one million twinkling lights, horse-drawn wagon rides, a life-size Toy Train
- open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017
