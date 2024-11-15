How the Canada Post work stoppage could harm charities at a crucial time

Canada Post workers went on strike early Friday after negotiations with the Crown corporation on a new contract were unsuccessful.

The work stoppage adds new hurdles for Canadians as the holiday season approaches.

It also creates complications to charitable organizations at a time when donations tend to rise.

University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation president Liane Laing told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal they are trying to avoid hitting the panic button.