OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • How the Canada Post work stoppage could harm charities at a crucial time

    Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary on May 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary on May 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    Canada Post workers went on strike early Friday after negotiations with the Crown corporation on a new contract were unsuccessful.

    The work stoppage adds new hurdles for Canadians as the holiday season approaches.

    It also creates complications to charitable organizations at a time when donations tend to rise.

    University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation president Liane Laing told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal they are trying to avoid hitting the panic button.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hugh Grant thinks his 'Notting Hill' character was 'despicable'

    Plenty of people loved Hugh Grant's character in the 1999 rom-com 'Notting Hill,' but Grant is not one of them. He talked about playing William Thacker, opposite Julia Roberts as Anna Scott, during a conversation for Vanity Fair’s 'Scene Selection.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News